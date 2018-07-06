हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh all set to do a film together

Mumbai: Here's good news for fans of Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh. The two actors will be teaming up for a film after a hiatus of three years. Yes, you read that right. Khesari and Akshara, who had set the silver screen ablaze with their captivating Jodi in Dilwala, will share screen space in Babua Bawali.

Though the two didn't do a film after Dilwala, they recently teamed up for a special song in Balam Ji I Love You. Akshara will make a special appearance in the film which has Khesari as the male lead and Kajal Raghwani as the heroine.

According to a report in Lehren Bhojpuri, filmmaker Yogesh Mishra has cast Akshara Singh in the film because he believes that the audience has always loved her pairing with Khesari. Akshara is apparently the perfect choice to play the female lead's part because the story suits her.

Both Akshara and Khesari have a huge fan following. And we can't wait to watch them sizzle on the screen as a couple.

For the unversed, Khesari is one of the most bankable superstars in Bhojpuri cinema. He recently delivered a blockbuster in the form of Dulhin Ganga Par Ke. He has a number of interesting projects in his kitty and the list includes Nagdev, Sangharsh, Dabang Sarkar and Raja Jani.

He bagged the Best Actor trophy at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018  for his performance Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.

Akshara, on the other hand, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

