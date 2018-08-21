Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh's peppy song becomes a YouTube sensation—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri top stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh' 2017 blockbuster hit 'Sajan Chale Sasural 2' was loved by the cinema buffs. Now, one of its songs titled 'Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan' has gone viral on the internet.

The song features Khesari and Akshara in the lead role. It was uploaded on YouTube by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri on February 28, 2017, and has garnered 25,682,420 views so far.

Watch it here:

The lyrics are penned by Shyam Dehati while the music director happens to be Avinash Jha (Ghungroo). The film features Khesari Lal Yadav, Smrity Sinha, Akshara Singh, Anup Arora, Kiran Yadav, Maya Yadav in pivotal parts. 'Sajan Chale Sasural 2' has been made under the banner of Purvanchal Talkies and is produced by Vikas Kumar Singh.

The film has been directed by Premanshu Singh and is written by Manoj K. Kushwaha. Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.