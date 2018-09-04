Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey's Marad Abhi Baccha Ba full video song out - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke out have unveiled the full video song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba featuring Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey. The sensational song has been sung by the Bhojpuri superstar and Priyanka Singh.

Dressed in electric red, Amrapali looks ravishing while Khesari looks smart in colour coordinated T-shirt and blue pair of denim.

Take a look the full video here to check out Khesari and Amrapali's sizzling hot chemistry.

The song is Khesari and Amrapali's first ever item song together, reports suggest.

During the first look launch in May this year, while expressing his happiness over working with Amrapali for the first time, Khesari said, "Amrapali is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. I had not worked with her before but I will be getting an opportunity to share screen space with her in this film. She has taken YouTube by storm. She is the first actress to have such a huge fan following on YouTube. I had great fun working with her. I hope people like out song."

The song penned by Pawan Pandey and composed by Madhukar Anand.

Produced by Arvind Anand and co-produced by R.S. Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Dulhin Ganga Par Ke is directed by Aslam Shaikh. The film stars Kajal Raghwani in the lead role and introduced Khesari's eight-year-old daughter Kriti.

The film witnessed a bumper opening and has turned out to be one of the most successful films of the ongoing year.

The film also has Trisha Khan, Awadhesh Mishra, KK Goswami, Brajesh Tripathi, Deepak Sinha, Manoj Tiger, Dev Singh, Prakash Jais, Shakeela Majeed, Samarth Chaturvedi, Ayushi Tiwari, Sweety Singh, Anjali, Sanjeev Mishra and Irfan Khan. The music for the film has been composed by Madhukar Anand and the songs have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav 'Kavi Ji' , Azad Singh, Pawan Pandey. The cinematography is by south Indian film industry's Thamban.