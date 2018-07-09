हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghawani's Balam Ji Love you release date out

Pic courtesy: @kajalraghwani (Instagram)

Mumbai: The super-hit jodi of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghawani will be back with yet another romantic film titled Balam Ji Love You. The makers of the film have revealed the release date of the film which is now in the post-production stage.

Reports suggest that the film directed by Premanshu Singh will hit theatres during Dussehra this year which means it may release on October 19. 

Produced by Seema Devi Rungta, the film is produced under the Shri Rama Production banner.

The film was shot at beautiful locations in Gorakhpur.

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films. The on-screen couple's previous release - Dulin Ganga Par Ke - proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

Balam Ji Love you will also feature Sanjay Mahanand, Gajendra Brijraj, Santosh Pehlwan, Salil Sudhakar, Sunil Dutt Pandey, Kiran Yadav and Ashok Samartha in pivotal roles. 

