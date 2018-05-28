Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani thank fans for giving Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a bumper opening - Watch

Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have thanked fans and moviegoers for giving their latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening.

Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

Watch the video embedded below:

The film marks the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti. Kajal heaps praises on Kriti's performance and calls her 'baap' of Khesari when it comes to acting.

The family entertainer also stars Avdhesh Mishra , Manoj Tiger , Mahesh Acharya , Prakash Jais , Sweety Singh , Dev Singh , Deepak Sinha and Samrath Chaturvedi.

Produced by Arvind Anand and co-produced by R.S. Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, will have a special song featuring YouTube Queen Amrapali Dubey.

Interestingly, Khesari and Amrapali have never worked with each other before.

During the first look launch event here a few weeks ago, expressing his happiness over working with Amrapali for the first time, Khesari said, "Amrapali is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. I had not worked with her before but I will be getting an opportunity to share screen space with her in this film. She has taken YouTube by storm. She is the first actress to have such a huge fan following on YouTube. I had great fun working with her. I hope people like our song."

The audio version of the song titled Marad Abhi Baccha Ba featuring Amrapali was unveiled on YouTube a few days ago.