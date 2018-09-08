हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Balam Ji Love You

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's 'Balam Ji Love You' first look motion poster out—Watch

The makers have released the first look motion poster of the film and it will leave you bewildered!

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani&#039;s &#039;Balam Ji Love You&#039; first look motion poster out—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and the gorgeous Kajal Raghwani's 'Balam Ji Love You' is high on the buzzword. The romantic film will reportedly hit theatres during Dussehra this year which means it may release on October 19. The makers have released the first look motion poster of the film and it will leave you bewildered!

Check it out here:

The movie is directed by Premanshu Singh and is produced by Seema Devi Rungta.

Khesari and Kajal have starred in a number of films together. The on-screen couple's previous release - Dulin Ganga Par Ke - was a blockbuster. The film also marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

Balam Ji Love you will also feature Sanjay Mahanand, Gajendra Brijraj, Santosh Pehlwan, Salil Sudhakar, Sunil Dutt Pandey, Kiran Yadav and Ashok Samartha in pivotal roles.  

