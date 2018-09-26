हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's Balam Ji Love You trailer creates a new record

Khesari took to his Instagram to share a poster of the film with the number of views on YouTube mentioned on it.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani&#039;s Balam Ji Love You trailer creates a new record

Mumbai: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are on a roll. One of Bhojpuri cinema's most loved onscreen jodis - (Khesari-Kajal)- has created a history. The trailer of Khesari and Kajal's Balam Ji Love You which was unveiled on YouTube on September 22, has garnered over 4 million views so far.

Khesari took to his Instagram to share a poster of the film with the number of views on YouTube mentioned on it. The video has become the first official trailer to garner over 3 million views in one day, a record in the history of Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari thanked his fans for showering him with so much love and admiration.
He wrote: "इतना प्यार देने के लिए आप सबको बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद ...!! (sic)."

The superstar's Sangharsh, which released five weeks back is still drawing the audience to the theatre. He has had a good time at the Box Office and so has Kajal Raghwani. The duo delivered another blockbuster earlier this year. Dulhin Ganga Par Ke turned out to be one of their finest films. The film is also special for Khesari because it marked the acting debut of the 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

Coming back to 'Balam Ji Love You', the film also stars Akshara Singh in a special role. Helmed by Premanshu Singh, and jointly produced under the banner Shree Raama Production House by  Seema Devi Rungta & Anand Kumar Rungta, Balam Ji Love You will see Khesari playing a wrestler.

The film would also feature Shubhi Sharma, Smrity Sinha and Sanjay Mahanand in supporting roles.

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films namely Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna. The duo will also be seen in Nagdev.

Khesari Lal Yadavkajal raghwaniBalam Ji Love YouBhojpuri films 2018Bhojpuri songs 2018

