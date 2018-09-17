हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's Dhukur Dhukur full video song out - Watch

Sung by Khesari and Priyanka Singh, the song is a perfect desi dance number.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani&#039;s Dhukur Dhukur full video song out - Watch
Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: The makers of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani starrer Dulhin Ganga Par Ke have unveiled the full video song of peppy dance number Dhukur Dhukur from the film.

Sung by Khesari and Priyanka Singh, the song is a perfect desi dance number.

Check out the song penned by Azad Singh and composed by Madhukar Anand:

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films. Dulhin Ganga Par Ke proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook. Their latest release Sangharsh too is a grand success.

Kajal and Khesari have worked together in Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna etc. Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are in the pipeline.

Tags:
Khesari Lal Yadavkajal raghwaniDhukur DhukurBhojpuri songs 2018Bhojpuri films 2018khesari lal yadav songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close