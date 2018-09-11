हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's Jawani Leke Ud Jaai video song out - Watch

Also starring Manoj Tiger, Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke directed by Aslam Shaikh is one of the most successful films of the year.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani&#039;s Jawani Leke Ud Jaai video song out - Watch

Mumbai: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's Jawani Leke Ud Jaai's full video song is out. The song from the super-hit Bhojpuri film Dulhin Ganga Par Ke is sung by superstar Khesari and Priyanka Singh.

Check out the video here:

Composed by Madhukar Anand, the song penned by Azad Singh.

Also starring Manoj Tiger, Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke directed by Aslam Shaikh is one of the most successful films of the year.

Produced by Arvind Anand and co-produced by R.S. Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, had a special song featuring YouTube Queen Amrapali Dubey and Khesari.

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films. Dulhin Ganga Par Ke proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

Kajal and Khesari have worked together in Sangharsh, Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna etc. Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are in the pipeline.

