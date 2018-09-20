हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's 'Khoji Naa Balamua Diya Baari' is an ultimate filmi song - Watch

The song which a typical filmi number is sung by  Khesari and Sarodi Bohra. 

Pic courtesy: Movie still.

Mumbai: The makers have published the full video song of Khoji Naa Balamua Diya Baari from Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani starrer Dulhin Ganga Par Ke.

The song which a typical filmi number is sung by  Khesari and Sarodi Bohra. It has been penned and composed by  Pyare Lal Kavi and Madhukar Anand.

Check out the sizzling chemistry of Khesari and Kajal in the song here:

Dulhin Ganga Par Ke which released on May 25 is one of the most successful films of the ongoing year.  The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The film got a bumper opening and attracted moviegoers to the theatres in large numbers. The superstar and his leading lady had thanked their fans by sharing a video on Facebook for showering their film with much love and admiration. Their latest release Sangharsh too is a grand success.

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films namely Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna. Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are in the pipeline.

