Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's new song Dekhi Sughraee is pure romance - Watch

Sung by superstar Khesari himself, the song is penned and composed by  Azad Singh and Madhukar Anand.  

Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: The super-hit jodi of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani is back with yet another melodious song. The makers of Sangharsh have unveiled a brand new track titled Dekhi Sughraee from the film. 

Check out the song here:

Directed by Parag Patil, Sangharsh is produced by Ratnakar Kumar, co-produced by Hemant Gupta and presented by Worldwide Channel & Jitendra Gulati under the Worldwide Channel banner.

The film also stars Ritu Singh, Awadhesh Mishra, Mahesh Acharya, Sanjay Mahanand, Nisha Jha, Reena Rani, Subodh Seth, Prerana Sushma, Deepak Sinha, Dev Singh, Suman Jha , Yaduvendra Yadav in supporting roles.

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films. The on-screen couple's previous release - Dulin Ganga Par Ke - proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

Kajal and Khesari have  worked together in Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna etc. Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are in the pipeline. 

