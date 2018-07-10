हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's throwback Doha dance video will make your day- Watch

We can see the two dancing to Sonu Nigam's song Kaun Hai Woh Ladki from his old album Deewana.  

Pic courtesy: @kajalraghwani (Instagram)

Mumbai: Just like Amrapali Dubey - Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Pawan Singh - Akshara Singh's pairing, Khesari Lal Yadav - Kajal Raghwani's reel-chemistry sets the screen ablaze. The two actors, who have shared screen space in a number of films, look like a match made in heaven. 

Their fans love their jodi and this becomes the USP of their films.
We came across a throwback video of the two dancing near the sea in Doha with the skyline of the city clearly visible in the background.

Check out the video embedded below:

 

Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna and Dulhin Ganga Par Ke are some of the films of the two actors.

Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are in the pipeline. 

The on-screen couple's previous release - Dulin Ganga Par Ke - proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

