Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh's Jawani Leke Ud Jaai Kauwa from Dulhin Ganga Par Ke is a peppy track - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Khesari Lal Yadav's Dulhin Ganga Par Ke have unveiled the audio clip of a song titled Jawani Leke Ud Jaai Kauwa from the film.

The song is a fun track that showcases the sweet-n-sour relationship between two lovers.

Composed by Madhukar Anand, the song penned by Azad Singh has been sung by Khesari and Priyanka.

Check out the foot-tapping song here:

Also starring Manoj Tiger, Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke directed by Aslam Shaikh is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Produced by Arvind Anand and co-produced by R.S. Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, will have a special song featuring YouTube Queen Amrapali Dubey.

Interestingly, Khesari and Amrapali have never worked with each other before.

During the first look launch event here a few weeks ago, expressing his happiness over working with Amrapali for the first time, Khesari said, "Amrapali is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. I had not worked with her before but I will be getting an opportunity to share screen space with her in this film. She has taken YouTube by storm. She is the first actress to have such a huge fan following on YouTube. I had great fun working with her. I hope people like our song."

The audio version of the song titled Marad Abhi Baccha Ba featuring Amrapali was unveiled on YouTube a few days ago.