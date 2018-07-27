Khesari Lal Yadav-Chandni Singh's peppy number 'Milte Marad Hamko Bhul Gailu garners 65 million views-Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav-Chandni Singh&#039;s peppy number &#039;Milte Marad Hamko Bhul Gailu garners 65 million views-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstars Khesari Lal Yadav and Chandni Singh's raunchy dance number titled 'Milte Marad Hamke Bhul Gayelu'has garnered over 65 million on Youtube.

Check out the video here:

Actress Chandni has been in news for quite some time now. In the video, she is seen teasing Khesari by asking him to get married, to which a gloomy Khesari complains that she has forgotten him after getting another man in her life.

The first music album of Chandni, because of which she grabbed the limelight, also featured Khesari Lal. Post this, she became a popular Youtube sensation and featured in a lot of music videos.

Chandni, who resides in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, is currently busy shooting for director Arvind Chaubey's film 'Main Nagin Tu Sapera' opposite actor Arvind Akela.

