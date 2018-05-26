Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani starrer Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke gets bumper opening

Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani starrer Bhojpuri film 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' which opened at theatres across Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal on Friday, has received a bumper opening at the Box Office.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 11. However, the makers decided to push the release date ahead. As per a report, the film has opened at around 110 screens.

'Dulhin Ganga...' had been making news for the longest time as Bhojpuri superstar Khesari and popular actress Kajal are romancing each other on the big screen again. Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is also been seen in a guest appearance in the film. The film also stars Manoj Tiger in a pivotal role.

In addition, Khesari's daughter Kriti has also made her big screen debut with this film.

'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' is helmed by director Aslam Sheikh. It is produced by Arvind Anand and co-produced by RS Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Arvind Anand has also written the script of the film.

As per director Aslam, 'Dulhin Ganga...' songs and dialogues have been liked by the audience. In fact, the songs, which have been shared by the makers on YouTube, are already a hit among the Bhojpuri audience.

During the first look launch event here a few weeks ago, expressing his happiness over working with Amrapali for the first time, Khesari said, "Amrapali is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. I had not worked with her before but I will be getting an opportunity to share screen space with her in this film. She has taken YouTube by storm. She is the first actress to have such a huge fan following on YouTube. I had great fun working with her. I hope people like our song."