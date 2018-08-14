हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani starrer Sangharsh gets a release date

New Delhi: The most awaited film starring Bhojpuri superstars Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, Sangharsh will finally got a release date. The film will hit the theatres on August 24.

The official trailer of  'Sangharsh' was unveiled recently and the four-minute long clip left the audience dumbstruck.

In the trailer, Khesari is seen sporting two different avatars. He comes across as a young robust man flexing his muscles and romances Kajal, who happens to be a village girl in the film. In the later part of the trailer, he is seen as an old feeble man pulling a handcart with kilos of items piled on it. 

The trailer also gave a glimpse that Kajal seems to have a very strong character to play in the film. It has also dropped hints about the theme of the film which focuses on the importance of having a girl child.

We saw the super-hit Jodi of Khesari and Kajal in 'Dulhin Ganga Par Ke', a film which launched the superstar's eight-year-old daughter Kriti in the film industry. The film had a grand opening and has turned out to be a roaring success at the Box Office.

Here's hoping the duo sprinkles magic once again on the silver screen with 'Sangharsh'.

An impactful poster of the film was released in April. In the poster, the Bhojpuri superstar flaunts his chiselled physique and displays strength. We can also see a baby lying in a basket against the backdrop of the rubble.

