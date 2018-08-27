हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani starrer Sangharsh weaves magic at box office

New Delhi: The most awaited film starring Bhojpuri superstars Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, Sangharsh has finally hit the theatres.  The film was released on August 24 and it is already making waves at the box office.

According to reports, the movie has achieved the great feat at the box office and the audience has loved the performance by Khesari and Kajal. It is primarily a love story and also has a girl child angle.

In the trailer, Khesari was seen sporting two different avatars. He comes across as a young robust man flexing his muscles and romances Kajal, who happens to be a village girl in the film. In the latter part of the trailer, he is seen as an old feeble man pulling a handcart with kilos of items piled on it. 

We saw the super-hit Jodi of Khesari and Kajal in 'Dulhin Ganga Par Ke', a film which launched the superstar's eight-year-old daughter Kriti in the film industry. The film had a grand opening and has turned out to be a roaring success at the Box Office.

Here's hoping the duo sprinkles magic once again on the silver screen with 'Sangharsh'.

An impactful poster of the film was released in April. In the poster, the Bhojpuri superstar flaunts his chiselled physique and displays strength. We can also see a baby lying in a basket against the backdrop of the rubble.

