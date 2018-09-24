हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's Dupatta Aasmani garners 7 lakh views on Youtube-Watch

Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani&#039;s Dupatta Aasmani garners 7 lakh views on Youtube-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's sizzling romantic number Dupatta Aasmani has taken Youtube by storm. Just a few days after it was posted on Youtube, it has garnered over 7 lakh views. The song is from one of their successful films Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke.

Check out the sizzling video

Dulhin Ganga Par Ke which released on May 25 is one of the most successful films of the ongoing year.  The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

 

The film got a bumper opening and attracted moviegoers to the theatres in large numbers. The superstar and his leading lady had thanked their fans by sharing a video on Facebook for showering their film with much love and admiration. Their latest release Sangharsh too is a grand success.

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films namely Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna. Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are in the pipeline.a

 

