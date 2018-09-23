हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's 'Dupatta Aasmani' goes viral on Youtube-Watch

Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani&#039;s &#039;Dupatta Aasmani&#039; goes viral on Youtube-Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the most popular on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri industry, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have set the internetkh on fire with their sizzling dance number in 'Dupatta Aasmani' from the movie Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke. The song has garnered more than 5 lakh views on Youtube since its release.

Check out the video:

Dulhin Ganga Par Ke which released on May 25 is one of the most successful films of the ongoing year.  The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

 

The film got a bumper opening and attracted moviegoers to the theatres in large numbers. The superstar and his leading lady had thanked their fans by sharing a video on Facebook for showering their film with much love and admiration. Their latest release Sangharsh too is a grand success.

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films namely Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna. Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are in the pipeline.

