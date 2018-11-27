हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's 'Thik Hai' video on Instagram is unmissable! Watch

Khesari released 'Thik Hai' song from the album 'Premika Mil Gail' and it has gone viral on social media. 

Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani&#039;s &#039;Thik Hai&#039; video on Instagram is unmissable! Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and actress Kajal Raghwani's on-screen chemistry is loved by the audiences. Together they have delivered several blockbuster movies and songs. Bhojpuri movie buffs look forward to their upcoming projects.

Kajal, who is quite active on social media recently shared some fun videos on Instagram where the two can be seen lip-syncing to Khesari's chartbuster viral song 'Thik Hai'.

Watch it here:

Khesari released 'Thik Hai' song from the album 'Premika Mil Gail' and it has gone viral on social media. The song has been widely appreciated by the audiences, so much so that fans have even recreated it in funny dubsmash videos.

The music has been composed by Ashish Verma. The lyrics are penned by Azad Singh and Pyarelal 'Kaviji'. It has garnered as many as 7,479,232 views so far.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. 

 

Khesari Lal Yadavkajal raghwanithik hai songThik Haibhojpuri viral songviral songBhojpuri cinema

