हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav leaves behind Pawan Singh and Nirahua in this race- Details inside

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's Balam Ji Love You trailer makes the right kind of noise amongst the audience. The romantic flick which is set to hit the theatres during Dussehra is special in many ways. If reports are to be believed, the satellite rights of Balam Ji Love you have been sold for Rs 55 Lakhs, which is the highest in the history of Bhojpuri film industry.

Khesari Lal Yadav leaves behind Pawan Singh and Nirahua in this race- Details inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's Balam Ji Love You trailer makes the right kind of noise amongst the audience. The romantic flick which is set to hit the theatres during Dussehra is special in many ways. If reports are to be believed, the satellite rights of Balam Ji Love you have been sold for Rs 55 Lakhs, which is the highest in the history of Bhojpuri film industry.

Khesari has surely left his counterparts Pawan Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua behind by achieving this new milestone.

The movie is directed by Premanshu Singh and is produced by Seema Devi Rungta.

Khesari and Kajal have starred in a number of films together. The on-screen couple's previous release - Dulin Ganga Par Ke - was a blockbuster. The film also marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

Balam Ji Love you will also feature Sanjay Mahanand, Gajendra Brijraj, Santosh Pehlwan, Salil Sudhakar, Sunil Dutt Pandey, Kiran Yadav and Ashok Samartha in pivotal roles.  a

Tags:
Khesari Lal Yadavkajal raghwaniPremanshu SinghSeema Devi Rungta.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close