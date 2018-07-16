हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav-Priti Biswas-Debasmita starrer Raja Jani going strong at box office

The Bhojpuri film was released on July 13 in movie theatres in Bihar, Jharkhand, Nepal, Mumbai and Gujarat and has been going houseful since the first show.

Khesari Lal Yadav-Priti Biswas-Debasmita starrer Raja Jani going strong at box office
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Raja Jani, a film which has Khesari Lal Yadav, Priti Biswas and Debasmita Biswas in lead roles, has made a strong opening at the box office. The Bhojpuri film was released on July 13 in movie theatres in Bihar, Jharkhand, Nepal, Mumbai and Gujarat and has been going houseful since the first show.

Raja Jani is the second film after Jila Champaran which has been produced by Surendra Prasad and directed by Lal Babu Pandit with Khesari as the hero. Jila Champaran too did a brisk business at the box office and was a superhit Bhojpuri film.

Trade pandits claim that Raja Jani will break the record of Jila Champaran. Khesari has displayed his entire repertoire of acting in the film, be it action or emotion. Fans say Raja Jani is a full family entertainer. Raja Jani was given a U/A certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification, popularly known as the censor board.

Surendra Prasad and Lal Babu Pandit credit the film's grand opening to the entire star cast and the team involved in making the movie. The duo said that positive response from fans is their biggest reward. Both of them added that they made the film keeping in mind that it should be a family entertainer

The movie has been produced under the banner of Prakriti Films. Apart from Khesari, Priti and Debasmita, the film's star cast includes Anand Mohan, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Mahanand, Dev Singh, J Neelum and  Pradeep Sharma. Sanjay Bhushan Patiyala is the publicist. The music is by Dhananjay Mishra, the sons have been penned by Pyare Lal, Azad Singh and Shyam Dehati. Kanu Mukherjee is the choreographer, the action is by Satish, Rana Dasgupta is the director of photography while the script is by Manoj Kushwaha.

Tags:
Khesari Lal YadavPriti BiswasDebasmita Biswasraja janiBhojpuri films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close