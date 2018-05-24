Khesari Lal Yadav, Priti Vishwas starrer Raja Jani first look out

New Delhi: The first look of the most awaited Bhojpuri film 'Raja Jani' starring superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Priti Vishwas has been unveiled. The film has been produced by Surendra Prasad and directed by Lal Babu Pandit and the story has been written by Manoj K Khushwaha. The film has been produced under the banner of Prakriti Films Banner.

In the poster, Khesari can be seen in a fierce avatar.

Check out the poster here:



Khesari has a number of films in the pipeline. He recently shook a leg with Amrapali Dubey at an event in Champaran wherein he launched the special song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba from his upcoming film Dulhin Ganga Par Ke.

'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' will hit the screens on May 11. Film co-producer RS Pandey and publicist Sanjay Bhushan Patiala revealed that all the songs in the film are melodious. The lyrics have been penned down by Azad Singh, Pawan Pandey and Pyare Lal while cinematography has been done by Thamban Kishore of the southern film industry.

He bagged the Best Actor trophy at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018 for his performance Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna. Kolkata was chosen as the venue for the event for the first time and the awards ceremony was held at the famous Netaji Indoor Stadium.