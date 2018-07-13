Khesari Lal Yadav, Rakhi Sawant are coming to Delhi, get ready for a rocking night!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav along with controversy's favorite child Rakhi Sawant are coming to Delhi for a musical night. 

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav along with controversy's favorite child Rakhi Sawant are coming to Delhi for a musical night. 

According to sources, Khesari Lal along with Rakhi Sawant and Poonam Dubey are coming to Delhi on July 21, 2018. The event will be held in Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi from 4 pm onwards.

The award will be attended by the diehard fans of Khesari and Rakhi along with some media personnel. Sharing the news of Facebook, Bhojpuri actress Poonam Dubey wrote, "Hi friends we r coming to Delhi on 21st July with lots of fun and entertainment.... so get ready for bhojpuri night."

Khesari and Rakhi will most likely perform on some of the most popular Bhojpuri and Hindi numbers.

Khesari Lal Yadav has many blockbuster songs and films to his credit. His on-screen pairing with actress Kajal Raghwani is also appreciated much amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs. One of the popular songs 'Dhukur Dhukur' featuring Khesari and Kajal garnered as many as 3,182,343 views on YouTube and is still going strong. The song is from hit film 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' starring Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Amrapali Dubey and Manoj Tiger in lead roles. 

