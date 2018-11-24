हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav-starrer Coolie No 1 new stills out — Check photos

'Coolie No 1' is being directed by Lal Babu Pandit and will hit screens in 2019. 

Khesari Lal Yadav-starrer Coolie No 1 new stills out — Check photos

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has several blockbuster ventures to his credit. The popular actor's recent release 'Raja Jani' hit the screens on July 13 in Bihar, Jharkhand, Nepal, Mumbai and Gujarat and has been going houseful since the first show.

And now, the 'Dabang Sarkar' actor is all set to transform himself into a coolie (porter) for his next project. Yes, Khesari has been roped in for a film titled 'Coolie No 1'. 

Though not much has been revealed about the project yet, it has been reported that the film will have elements of romance and action in it. 

Earlier, the Bhojpuri star shared a look of his character from the film 'Coolie No 1' on his Facebook account. In the photo, Khesari is seen dressed up as a porter (Coolie) holding a luggage box on his head. The pic will remind you of Amitabh Bachchan from the iconic cult film 'Coolie' which was released in 1983. Khesari's look also has a resemblance with that of Govinda from 1995 released 'Coolie No 1' which was directed by David Dhawan. Interestingly, in the film, Khesari's character is a huge fan of Govinda and will be seen spreading love and helping needy.  

And now, more fresh stills of the actor from the film are out. 

(Photo courtesy: Bhojpurixp.com)

'Coolie No 1' is being directed by Lal Babu Pandit and will hit screens in 2019. 

Tags:
Khesari Lal YadavCoolie No 1Khesari Lal Yadav filmBhojpuri filmraja janikajal raghwani

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close