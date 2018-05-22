Khesari Lal Yadav turns singer for 'brother' Nirahua, lends voice to song in Bhojpuri film Border

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has given his voice for a song in the upcoming film 'Border' which features jubilee star Dinesh Lal Nirahua.

The lyrics of the song is something like this:

Purab chor ke pashcim oriya ugle suraj devtaa

Daawat ke jagah pe ab ta khaai logwa newta

Lagta chapaai ee khabar ab akhbaar mein

Deewani deewani.....

Bhaiyali nagma ab Nirahua ke pyaar mein

The trailer of the song was launched by the makers in Mumbai today. And even since the launch of the trailer, the song has become a subject of discussion. The film 'Border' is based on the theme of patriotism and as per the makers, they have paid extra attention to perfection.

Speaking about the song, Nirahua called Khesari a talented singer apart from being a fine actor. The song will soon be released on YouTube.

At the same time, Khesari called Nirahua a good actor of Bhojpuri cinema. "He is like my brother and therefore, I sang one of the songs from his film 'Border'", he said.

He also appealed his fans to go out in large number and watch Nirauha starrer 'Border' in nearest cinema halls.