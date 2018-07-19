हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav will make a splash on the silver screen with Sangharsh on this day

Sangharsh directed by Parag Patil will release on August 24.

Mumbai: Khesari Lal Yadav's co-star Kajal Raghwani took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a poster of their upcoming film Sangharsh. The poster revealed the release date of the much-awaited film.

#Releasing #on #24th #august #

A post shared by #Kajal# #Raghwani#♡ (@kajalraghwani) on

The teaser of  Sangharsh was unveiled last month. The video clip which is about a minute and two seconds long left an indelible impact on viewers.

In the teaser, Khesari is seen sporting two different avatars. He comes across as a young robust man flexing his muscles and also as an old feeble man pulling a handcart with kilos of items piled on it.

The teaser also gave a glimpse of the film's leading lady - Kajal. She seems to have a very strong character to play.

Produced by Ratnakar Kumar, the film has been co-produced by Hemant Gupta. 

Written by Rakesh Tripathi, the songs in the film have been penned by Pyarelal Yadav Kavi, Azad Singh and Pawan Panday. The music for the film has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra and Madhukar Anand. 

We saw the super-hit Jodi of Khesari and Kajal in Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, a film which launched the superstar's eight-year-old daughter Kriti in the film industry. The film had a grand opening and has turned out to be a roaring success at the Box Office.

Here's hoping the duo sprinkles magic once again on the silver screen with Sangharsh.

