Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's action-packed Dabang Sarkar trailer out- Watch

The 4 minute and 41 second long trailer showcases two shades of Khesari's onscreen character.  

Mumbai: The makers of Khesari Lal Yadav starrer Dabang Sarkar have unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film. After sharing three gripping teasers, the makers launched the trailer of the film on Friday.

The 4 minute and 41 second long trailer showcases two shades of Khesari's onscreen character - one exhibits flamboyance while the other comes across as a tough cop.

The trailer has hard-hitting dialogues and breathtaking action sequences.

Check out the trailer here:

Dabang Sarkar is one of Khesari's most awaited films. He will be romancing Aakanksha Awasthi in the Yogesh Raj Mishra directorial while Kajal Raghwani will make a special appearance.

Khesari is all set to wow you with his brand new avatar in Dabang Sarkar. The hunk of an actor, who is having a great time at the Box Office with his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke in May and recently released Sangharsh, sports a beefed-up look in the film jointly produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra.

Khesari has a number of films in the pipeline and the list includes 'Sangharsh', 'Raja Jani', 'Nagdev' and 'Ab Hoyi Prem Yudh'.

