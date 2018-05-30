Khesari Lal Yadav's beefed-up look in Dabang Sarkar second teaser will make your jaw drop - Watch

Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is all set to wow you with his brand new avatar in Dabang Sarkar. The hunk of an actor, who is having a great time at the Box Office with his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, sports a beefed-up look in the second look teaser for Dabang Sarkar.

The makers of the actioner unveiled the teaser on YouTube a couple of days back. The film stars Akanksha Awasthi as the leading lady.

Khesari, who is one of the most popular stars, looks dapper in this new avatar. In the teaser, we can see him flaunting his pumped-up physique like never before.

In case you missed watching it, check it out here:

The full teaser for the film will be out on June 15.

Directed by Yogesh Raj Mishra, Dabang Sarkar will be produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra. The film will be co-produced by Tewari. Written by Manoj Panday, the film will have music composed by Dhananjay Mishra.

Khesari has a number of films in the pipeline and the list includes Sangharsh, Raja Jani, Nagdev and Ab Hoyi Prem Yudh.

He bagged the Best Actor trophy at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018 for his performance Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna. Kolkata was chosen as the venue for the event for the first time and the awards ceremony was held at the famous Netaji Indoor Stadium.