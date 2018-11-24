हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's Bhojpuri film Dabang Sarkar release date out — Details inside

'Dabang Sarkar' was originally slated to hit the screens during Dussehra this year.

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s Bhojpuri film Dabang Sarkar release date out — Details inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's big-name Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Dabang Sarkar' has created a stir much before its release. The first look poster and teaser of 'Dabang Sarkar', which shows Khesari donning a rugged, ruthless avatar, has become a favourite of Bhojpuri film lovers.

And now, the latest report says that the family entertainer is all set to hit the screens this November 30. 'Dabang Sarkar' was originally slated to hit the screens during Dussehra this year. However, due to some alleged issues between the makers and the censor board, the release date of the film was pushed away. 

However, the issue seems to have been resolved and the makers have unanimously zeroed down upon the final release date of the film. Film director Yogesh Raj Mishra confirmed the report to Bollywoodxp.com while appealing the audience to watch the film on November 30 in theatres. 

'Dabang Sarkar' is produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra and co-produced by Tewari and written by Manoj Panday. The music has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra.

Producer Deepak Kumar said Khesari has been presented in a never-seen-before avatar. His fans will be enticed by his powerful act in 'Dabang Sarkar'. The Bhojpuri superstar has been paired opposite Akansha Awasthi and Deepika Tiwari in the film.

He said, "This film is a big gift for Khesari fans on this Durga Puja." The trailer of 'Dabang Sarkar' received a warm response from the viewers. 

The producer also revealed that soon he will plan a film with power star Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav which will be a big treat for the fans. 

