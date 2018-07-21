हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Dabang Sarkar' gets a subsidy from UP government

The first look poster and teaser of 'Dabang Sarkar' created quite a stir among fans

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s &#039;Dabang Sarkar&#039; gets a subsidy from UP government

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav's movie 'Dabang Sarkar' will make a splash on the screens on August 24. The film is one of the most talked-about films of the Bhojpuri industry and has made headlines yet again. 'Dabang Sarkar' has received subsidy from UP government, a bhojpurixp.com report suggests. The report further reveals that since the shooting of the film has been carried out in the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, the film has received the subsidy.

The first look poster and teaser of 'Dabang Sarkar' created quite a stir among fans as Khesari was seen donning a rugged, ruthless avatar. Directed by Yogesh Raj Mishra, Dabang Sarkar will be produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra. The film will be co-produced by Tewari. Written by Manoj Panday, the film will have music composed by Dhananjay Mishra.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.

He bagged the Best Actor trophy at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018 for his performance Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.

