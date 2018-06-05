हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's Dabang Sarkar third teaser featuring Aakanksha Awasthi is intriguing - Watch

The teaser has shots of Khesari inserted in between. The video clip establishes the element of romance in an unusual way.  

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s Dabang Sarkar third teaser featuring Aakanksha Awasthi is intriguing - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Dabang Sarkar starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Aakanksha Awasthi have unveiled the third teaser of the film. It looks intriguing and is good enough to boost the excitement level.

It begins with the shot of the leading lady dressed in red walking towards the pool holding a rifle in her hand.

The teaser has shots of Khesari inserted in between. The video clip establishes the element of romance in an unusual way.

Watch the teaser below:

Khesari is all set to wow you with his brand new avatar in Dabang Sarkar. The hunk of an actor, who is having a great time at the Box Office with his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, sports a beefed-up look in the Yogesh Raj Mishra directorial.

The full teaser for the film will be out on June 15.

Dabang Sarkar has been jointly produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra. The film will be co-produced by Tewari. Written by Manoj Panday, the film will have music composed by Dhananjay Mishra.

Khesari has a number of films in the pipeline and the list includes Sangharsh, Raja Jani, Nagdev and Ab Hoyi Prem Yudh.

He bagged the Best Actor trophy at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018  for his performance Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna. Kolkata was chosen as the venue for the event for the first time and the awards ceremony was held at the famous Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Tags:
Khesari Lal YadavKhesari Lal Yadav moviesDabang SarkarDabang Sarkar teaserBhojpuri films 2018Bhojpuri songs 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close