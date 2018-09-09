Khesari Lal Yadav's dance performance with Kajal Raghwani is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actors of the Bhojpuri film industry, Khesari Lal Yadav sets the screen ablaze with his scintillating dance moves and impeccable acting. The actor will soon share screen space with the gorgeous Kajal Raghwani in 'Balam Ji Love You'. The film is high on the buzzword the motion poster was released yesterday, leaving fans excited for the release. The film is slated for an October 19 release. While there is still more than a month to go to watch Khesari and Kajal together on screen, you can witness their charisma from their latest stage show video!

A video of the two performing together in a stage show has gone viral on the internet.

Check it out here:

Khesari and Kajal have starred in a number of films together. The on-screen couple's previous release - Dulin Ganga Par Ke - was a blockbuster. The film also marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

Coming back to 'Balam Ji Love You', the film will also feature Sanjay Mahanand, Gajendra Brijraj, Santosh Pehlwan, Salil Sudhakar, Sunil Dutt Pandey, Kiran Yadav and Ashok Samartha in pivotal roles.