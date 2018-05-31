Khesari Lal Yadav's Deewani Bhaili Nagma Nirahua Ke Pyar Mein for Dinesh Lal Yadav is the cutest Bhojpuri song - Watch

Mumbai: The audio version of the song Deewani Bhaili Nagma Nirahua Ke Pyar Mein from the film Border starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey is out. The song sung by Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the cutest Bhojpuri tracks of all times.

The audio was unveiled on the official YouTube channel of Nirahua Music World. The video has garnered over 188,574 views since it was launched on May 28.

Check out the song here:

The music for the film has been composed by Rajnish Mishra and song embedded above has been penned by Aazad Singh.

The movie Border, as it is apparent from the title, is a patriotic film. It boasts of an ensemble cast and the list includes Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dwivedi, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav.

The film has been produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. banner.

The blockbuster jodi of Nirahua and Amrapali is all set to enthral moviegeors on June 15 on the ocassion of Eid.

Written and directed by Santosh Mishra, the film was shot over a period of 50 days and was completed a day before the last day of Chaitra Navratri this year.

If the reports are anything to go by, Border is Bhojpuri cinema's costliest film.