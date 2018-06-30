Khesari Lal Yadav's heroine in Dabang Sarkar Akanksha Awasthi dances with his daughter-Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s heroine in Dabang Sarkar Akanksha Awasthi dances with his daughter-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is a family man. The actor hosted a grand birthday party for his daughter and invited the who's who of the industry. Among the guests, his co-star from Dabangg sarkar Akanksha Awasthi was very happy to meet him and his family.

Check out the video:

Earlier, the director of the film revealed had revealed hat this Khesari Lal starrer is the most expensive film that has been in the Bhojpuri film industry. He also believes that the film would be a blockbuster hit and people will really like the film. The lead actor Khesari will be seen in a different avatar. They will release the teaser and first poster of the film after the post-production.

"Dabang Sarkar has always been in my mind. I come from a police background, My father was a Sub-Inspector. Dabang Sarkar is a very special film and can be called one of the best films of my career," Yogesh Mishra said in a statement.'

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.

