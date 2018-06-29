हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Lagawe Boro Plus' song will make you wanna groove—Watch

'Raja Jani'  is written by Manoj K Khushwala and directed by Lal Babu Pandit. 

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s &#039;Lagawe Boro Plus&#039; song will make you wanna groove—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has a solid fan base who eagerly awaits his big releases and single tracks. The actor will next be seen in 'Raja Jani' which stars Priti Vishwas and Devasmita in the lead opposite him. The makers have released the latest track titled 'Lagawe Boro Plus' on YouTube.

The song is a high-octane peppy dance number. Wave Music posted it on the video-sharing site on June 28, 2018. The video has garnered as many as 827,525 views as of now. It features Khesari along with Priti.

Watch it here: 

'Lagawe Boro Plus' is from the film 'Raja Jani'. The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. Shyam Dehati has penned the lyrics while Dhananjay Mishra is the music director. 

'Raja Jani'  is written by Manoj K Khushwala and directed by Lal Babu Pandit. Surendra Prasad has produced the film. 

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.

Tags:
Khesari Lal Yadavpriti vishwasdevasmitaPriyanka Singhraja janibhojpuri songBhojpuri

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close