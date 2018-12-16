हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's manager gets a two-wheeler as wedding gift

Khesari Lal Yadav's manager Sonu Pandey recently tied the nuptial knot in a traditional ceremony.

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s manager gets a two-wheeler as wedding gift
File photo

New Delhi: Khesari Lal Yadav's manager Sonu Pandey recently tied the nuptial knot in a traditional ceremony in Bihar and on the occasion, the owner of Lotus Music Dr Arvind Anand gifted him a two-wheeler. 

As per reports, he handed over the gift to the groom on the stage in the presence of wedding guests. 

Earlier this year, Khesari and Kajal Raghwani starrer 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' hit the screens and turned out to be a blockbuster. The film was produced by Dr Avrind Anand. The film also featured Khesari's real-life daughter Kriti in the role of his on-screen child. 

Some time back, there were rumours of a tiff between Khesari and Arvind. In a response to a question, the Bhojpuri filmmaker said that unnecessary attention was given to the issue and it was nothing but a mole out of the mountain. Calling Khesari his brother, he said that the bond between them will always be strong despite such small frictions. "I will very soon announcing a project with Khesari and the 'Muhurat' will see an attendance of all the biggies of Bhojpuri industry. 

Tags:
Khesari Lal YadavDinesh Lal NirahuaKhesari lal Yadav managerSonu Pandey weddingKhesari Kajal Raghwani

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close