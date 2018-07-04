हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's new song Ankhiya Ladal Jabse from Raja Jani is super-hit - Watch

Penned and composed by Shyam Dehati and Dhananjay Mishra respectively, the song depicts the budding romance between the hero and his ladylove.

Mumbai: The makers of Raja Jani starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Preeti Vishwas have unveiled a brand new song from the film. Titled Ankhiya Ladal Jabse, the song sung by Khesari is a soothing romantic number that will give you relationship goals.

Check out the song here:

The song published by Wave Music on YouTube on July 1, 2018, has garnered over 692,526 views so far.

Raja Jani has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (censor board) with a U/A certificate. The makers of the film are happy with the certificate as they believe that Raja Jani is ideal for the family audience.

The film which reportedly highlights women empowerment is about 168 minutes long. 

Directed by Lal Babu Pandit, the film has been produced by Surendra Prasad while the story of the film has been penned by Manoj K Khushwaha. The film has been produced under the banner of Prakriti Films Banner.

The film also stars Devasmita in the lead role.

Khesari has had a great year so far. His latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke with Kajal Raghwani has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. The film released on May 25.

Apart from this, Khesari's song Deewani Bhaili Nagma Nirahua Ke Pyaar Mein has wowed music lovers. The song is a part of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's Eid release titled Border.

