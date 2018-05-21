Khesari Lal Yadav's new song Dhukur Dhukur will make you groove like a diehard fan- Watch

Mumbai: A brand new track from the film Dulhin Ganga Par Ke is out. Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Pandit, the song titled Dhukur Dhukur is a perfect desi dance number. You will feel like grooving after listening to this foot-tapping song.

Check out the audio version of the song on YouTube.

Dhukur Dhukur has been penned and composed by Azad Singh and Madhukar Anand respectively.

Also starring Kajal Raghwani, Manoj Tiger, Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke directed by Aslam Shaikh is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film will mark the debut of Khesari's eight-year-old daughter Kriti.

Produced by Arvind Anand and co-produced by R.S. Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, will have a special song featuring YouTube Queen Amrapali Dubey.

Interestingly, Khesari and Amrapali have never worked with each other before.

During the first look launch event here a few weeks ago, expressing his happiness over working with Amrapali for the first time, Khesari said, "Amrapali is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. I had not worked with her before but I will be getting an opportunity to share screen space with her in this film. She has taken YouTube by storm. She is the first actress to have such a huge fan following on YouTube. I had great fun working with her. I hope people like our song."

The audio version of the song titled Marad Abhi Baccha Ba featuring Amrapali was unveiled on YouTube a few days ago.