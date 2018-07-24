हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's new song Jawani Tohar Jhal Jhal Jhalke from Dabang Sarkar will make you groove in desi style - Watch

Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh the song is penned and composed by Azad Singh and Dhananjay Mishra.  

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s new song Jawani Tohar Jhal Jhal Jhalke from Dabang Sarkar will make you groove in desi style - Watch

Mumbai: A brand new song sung by Khesari Lal Yadav is out. The song titled Jawani Tohar Jhal Jhal Jhalke from the film Dabang Sarkar is foot-tapping, and it will make you in true desi style.

Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh the song is penned and composed by Azad Singh and Dhananjay Mishra.

The song features Khesari and Akanksha Awasthi.

Dabang Sarkar is one of Khesari's most awaited films. The superstar plays a tough cop in the Yogesh Raj Mishra directorial.

Khesari is all set to wow you with his brand new avatar in Dabang Sarkar. The hunk of an actor, who is having a great time at the Box Office with his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, sports a beefed-up look in the film jointly produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra.

The makers unveiled three teasers for the film, and each of them was intriguing enough to give you goosebumps.

Khesari has a number of films in the pipeline and the list includes 'Sangharsh', 'Raja Jani', 'Nagdev' and 'Ab Hoyi Prem Yudh'.

