Khesari Lal Yadav's peppy track 'Naya Saal Ke Party' released-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is on a roll. Ahead of the big December 31st night, the superstar has released yet another peppy dance track 'Naya Saal Ke Party' on Youtube.

The song has been launched on the youtube channel of Zee Music Company and has been sung by Khesari himself.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Khesari was last seen in 'Dabang Sarkar'. It was produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra and co-produced by Tewari and written by Manoj Panday. The music has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra.

Producer Deepak Kumar said Khesari has been presented in a never-seen-before avatar. His fans will be enticed by his powerful act in 'Dabang Sarkar'. The Bhojpuri superstar has been paired opposite Akansha Awasthi and Deepika Tiwari in the film.

He said, "This film is a big gift for Khesari fans on this Durga Puja." The trailer of 'Dabang Sarkar' received a warm response from the viewers.

The producer also revealed that soon he will plan a film with power star Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav which will be a big treat for the fans.