हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's peppy track 'Naya Saal Ke Party' released-Watch

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is on a roll. Ahead of the big December 31st night, the superstar has released yet another peppy dance track 'Naya Saal Ke Party' on Youtube. 

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s peppy track &#039;Naya Saal Ke Party&#039; released-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is on a roll. Ahead of the big December 31st night, the superstar has released yet another peppy dance track 'Naya Saal Ke Party' on Youtube. 

The song has been launched on the youtube channel of Zee Music Company and has been sung by Khesari himself.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Khesari was last seen in 'Dabang Sarkar'. It was produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra and co-produced by Tewari and written by Manoj Panday. The music has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra.

Producer Deepak Kumar said Khesari has been presented in a never-seen-before avatar. His fans will be enticed by his powerful act in 'Dabang Sarkar'. The Bhojpuri superstar has been paired opposite Akansha Awasthi and Deepika Tiwari in the film.

He said, "This film is a big gift for Khesari fans on this Durga Puja." The trailer of 'Dabang Sarkar' received a warm response from the viewers. 

The producer also revealed that soon he will plan a film with power star Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav which will be a big treat for the fans. 

Tags:
Khesari Lal Yadavnaya saal ke partyDabang SarkarManoj Pandey

Must Watch