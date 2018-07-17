हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Raja Jani' co-star Debasmita Biswas opens up on her film—Watch

The movie has been produced under the banner of Prakriti Films.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has several blockbuster ventures to his credit. The popular actor's recent release 'Raja Jani' hit the screens on July 13 in Bihar, Jharkhand, Nepal, Mumbai and Gujarat and has been going houseful since the first show.

The movie has been produced under the banner of Prakriti Films. The film stars Khesari, Priti Biswas and Debasmita Biswas in lead roles. 'Raja Jani', a family entertainer, was given a U/A certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification, popularly known as the censor board.

Actress Debasmita in an interview recently opened up about her film. Lehren Bhojpuri posted the video on YouTube.

Watch it here:

The film has an interesting supporting cast with the likes of Anand Mohan, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Mahanand, Dev Singh, J Neelum and Pradeep Sharma. The music is by Dhananjay Mishra, the songs have been penned by Pyare Lal, Azad Singh and Shyam Dehati.

Kanu Mukherjee is the choreographer and the action is by Satish. Rana Dasgupta is the director of photography while the script is by Manoj Kushwaha. 

Khesari Lal Yadavraja janiDebasmita BiswasPriti Biswasbhojpuri newsBhojpuri cinemaraja jani bhojpuri

