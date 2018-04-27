Khesari Lal Yadav's superhit Bhojpuri films in 2018: Check out list

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's one of the most promising actors, Khesari Lal Yadav has a packed 2018 with as many as five films lined up for release. Not just this year, the actor also will be seen in a couple of big projects in 2019. The actor enjoys a solid fan base who eagerly wait for his films to hit the silver screens.
Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. So, we thought of compiling a list of his upcoming movies for 2018.
According to Bhojpurixp.com, Khesari Lal Yadav will be seen in five movies this year. Check out the complete list:
Dulhan Ganga Par Ke
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani
Producer: Arvind Kumar Singh
Release Date: 2018
Damru
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav,
Producer: Pradeep R Sharma
Director: Rajinish Mishra
Release Date: 2018
Ab Hoyi Prem Yudh
Star Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Subhi Sharma
Director: Abhishek Tiwari
Producer: Parveen Kumar
Release Date:- 2018
Raja Jani
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav
Producer: Surendra Prasad
Director: Lal Babu Pandit
Release Date: 2018
Nagdev
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani
Release Date: 2018
Khesari Lal Yadav also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' some time baad and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.