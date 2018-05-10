Khesari Lal Yadav's upcoming big film - All you need to know

Mumbai: Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is all set to team up with producer Rahul Khan for a film titled Raja Hindustani. And this comes as a big news because Khan has delieverd blockbusters such as Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Hindustani 2 and Nirahua Rickshawala 2 along with Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav.

And going by Khan's track record, we can say that Raja Hindustani with the dashing Khesari Lal will be a grand success.

According to reports, the film will go on floors next month in Kashmir. Directed by Manjul Thakur, the film will have Kajal Raghwani and Sanchita Banerjee on board.

More about his other upcoming films:

A brand new poster of Khesari Lal's upcoming film Sangharsh has been unveiled. In the poster, the Bhojpuri superstar flaunts his chiselled physique and displays his strength. We can also see a baby lying in a basket against the backdrop of the rubble.

The dramatic poster drops hints about the theme of the film which focuses on the importance of having a girl child, reports suggest. Through the film, the makers intend to promote the noble initiative of Beti Padhao Beti Bachao.

Besides Sangharsh, Khesari Lal's fans can also look forward to Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke soon. Kajal Raghwani has been paired with Khesari in this film too. Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti is all set to make her acting debut with the film.

Apart from Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, one can also look forward to Dabang Sarkar.

The first look poster and teaser for Khesari Lal Yadav's upcoming film Dabang Sarkar were unveiled recently. Going by the poster for the film, it is evident that it is going to be an actioner. And the teaser is terrific enough to boost the anticipation level.