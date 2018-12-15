हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Pandey

Mahesh Manjrekar to turn baddie with Karan Pandey for Bhojpuri film Boss

Karan will be seen in the role of Mustafa, and will be sharing a very close bond with the veteran actor in the film. 

New Delhi: The famous villain of the Bhojpuri industry Karan Pandey is seen in almost every Bhojpuri movie these days. His latest outing 'Balamua Tohare Khatir' was an instant hit amongst the audience. And now, after the humungous success of the 'Balamua...' Karan is all set to be seen in Bhojpuri film 'Boss'. 

Interestingly, he will be teaming up with Bollywood actor Mahesh Manjrekar in the film, who will also be seen in a villainous avatar. The two recently finished shooting for the film. Karan will be seen in the role of Mustafa and will be sharing a very close bond with the veteran actor in the film. 

'Boss' is currently in the post-production stage. The film is directed by Arvind Chaubey and is presented by Prem Rai. The film features singer-turned-actress Chandni Singh as the female lead opposite power star Pawan Singh. Earlier, Bhojpurixp.com quoted the actress as saying, "Working with Pawan Singh was like a dream come true for me. I have learnt a lot from him while working on Boss."

Take a look at some of the stills from the film: 

