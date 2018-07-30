हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhojpuri

Man arrested for sending lewd messages to Bhojpuri actress on Facebook

The man, identified as Ravi Joshi has been accused of sending lewd texts to a 30-year-old Bhojpuri actress, who hails from Indore.

Man arrested for sending lewd messages to Bhojpuri actress on Facebook
Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Madhya Pradesh arrested a man accused of sending obscene texts to a Bhojpuri actress from Indore. As per a report, the 35-year-old accused, identified as Ravi Joshi, was harassing the actress with a fake Facebook ID he had created by the name of Radhika Jain.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amarinder Singh said that the accused approached the 30-year-old actress on Facebook with a friendship request. However, the actress turned down the request following which he started harassing her with lewd messages, Singh said. 

Not disclosing the identity of the actress, Singh said that the victim hails from Indore and frequently visits Mumbai because of her shooting schedule. The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

A detailed investigation is underway.

Tags:
Bhojpuribhojpuri actressIndoreMadhya PradeshIndore crime branchFacebook Bhojpuri

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close