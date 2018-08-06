Manoj Tiwari's 'Yadav Paan Bhandar' set for a big release

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri megastar Manoj Tiwari's much talked about venture 'Yadav Paan Bhandar' is all set to hit the screen soon. Bhojpuri superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari is a big name in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following among cinema buffs. 

New Delhi: Bhojpuri megastar Manoj Tiwari's much talked about venture 'Yadav Paan Bhandar' is all set to hit the screen soon. Bhojpuri superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari is a big name in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following among cinema buffs. 

'Yadav Paan Bhandar' has been produced by Rai Jitesh Dubey and has been given a U/A certificate by the Indian Film Certification Board. The producer confirmed about the release date thanking the censor board. He stated that it's a family entertainer and people will enjoy it. 

Manoj will be seen on the big screens after a long time. The film stars Gunjan Pant. Reportedly, the movie will be shown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of its release and the makers are working towards it. 

The film has been made under the banner of Shri Krishna Creations and has been directed by Ajay Kumar. Besides Manoj Tiwari, Gunjan Pant, the film features Sanjay Pandey, Brajesh Tripathi, Border Singh, CP Bhatt, Nilima Singh, Reena Rani, Vinod Mishra and Balogovind Banjara will also be seen in the lead role.

