हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrapali Dubey

Meet Champa aka Amrapali Dubey from 'Nirahua Hindustani 3'—See pic

The series began with 'Nirahua Hindustani' in 2014. 

Meet Champa aka Amrapali Dubey from &#039;Nirahua Hindustani 3&#039;—See pic

New Delhi: One of the top most actress in Bhojpuri film industry Amrapali Dubey took to her Instagram account and shared the look from her upcoming venture 'Nirahua Hindustani 3'. She will be seen opposite superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in the film.

Amrapali will be seen playing the character named Champa and the actress shared a picture on her social media handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Champa from NH3

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

The series began with 'Nirahua Hindustani' in 2014. The action-romantic-comedy film written by Santosh Mishra and directed by Satish Chand Jain created waves at the Box Office and gave a new lease of life to Bhojpuri cinema.

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' will be produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and will be directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Rajnish Mishra will compose music for the film which will be penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Nirahua and Amrapali's latest release 'Border' hit the screens on Eid, June 15 this year and has received a warm response from the audiences.

Tags:
Amrapali DubeyAamrapali DubeyNirahuaDinesh Lal YadavNirahua Hindustani 3Bhojpuri cinemabhojpuri news

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close