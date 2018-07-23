हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Kishan

Megastar Ravi Kishan felicitated with Najir Husain Award

The gala event was held at the Dewan Wawasan (PGRM) Kuala Lumpur.

Megastar Ravi Kishan felicitated with Najir Husain Award
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's undisputed king Ravi Kishan, who was in Malaysia for the grand Bhojpuri International Awards, has been honoured with the Nazir Husain Award at the awards night.

From Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua to Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey to Anjana Singh, Pravesh Lal Yadav to Vinay Anand, the stars of the Bhojpuri film industry were present to make the evening a memorable one.

Megastar Ravi Kishan too had made his presence felt.

Here's taking a look at the winners of the evening:

Best Actor Award - Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua for Nirahua Hindustani 2.
Best Actress Award (critics) - Amrapali Dubey
Best Actress - Anjana Singh for Nazar
Most Popular Actor Award - Pawan Singh 
Bhojpuri Dream Girl Award - Shubhi Sharma
Dancing Queen Award - Sambhavna Seth
Bhojpuri Personality Award - Avinash Dwivedi
Nazir Husain Award - Ravi Kishan
Incredible India International Bhojpuri Legend Award - Manoj Tiwari
Best Actor in a Negative Role - Sanjay Pandey
Best Actor in a comic role - Manoj Tiger
Most Versatile Actor - Vinay Anand

The first ever International Bhojpuri Film Awards was held in Mauritius in 2015. The second was organised in Dubai (2016) followed by the third one in 2017 in London. 

The gala event was held at the Dewan Wawasan (PGRM) Kuala Lumpur.

The awards ceremony felicitated performers in four different categories - Main Awards, Special Awards, Music Awards and Technical Awards.

