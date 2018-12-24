Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning in a saree—Pics

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a rage on social media. The actress forayed into television recently and is seen playing the role of a 'daayan' (evil force) in show 'Nazar'. The show is doing good on TRPs and Monalisa's performance is being appreciated.

The actress often shares stunning pictures on social media app Instagram.

Her latest post has her striking various poses in a saree and she looks absolutely gorgeous!

Check out her post here:

Mona, as fans fondly call her, has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The actress is an avid social media user and has a huge fan following with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Her pics often go viral and fans never hesitate in showering love upon their favourite actress.